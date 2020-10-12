76°
Scotlandville handles St. Helena 57-0
After having their game rescheduled numerous times, Scotlandville finally got a chance to play on Sunday, hosting 2A's St. Helena Academy. Thanks to a balanced attack on the ground with Marlon Gunn and Chance Williams and through the air with Zae Teasett the Hornets breezed to a 57-0 win.
News Video
Zachary still without electricity after Hurricane Delta comes and goes
Child in custody after wild, stolen school bus joy ride; See images,...
High speed chase of 11-year-old boy taking school bus for joy ride
Eyewitness records video of stolen school bus chase
Areas northwest of BR experience significant impacts from Delta