Scotlandville handles St. Helena 57-0

Sunday, October 11 2020
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After having their game rescheduled numerous times, Scotlandville finally got a chance to play on Sunday, hosting 2A's St. Helena Academy. Thanks to a balanced attack on the ground with Marlon Gunn and Chance Williams and through the air with Zae Teasett the Hornets breezed to a 57-0 win.

