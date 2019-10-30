Scotlandville branch of EBRP Library to temporarily close for repairs

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - The Scotlandville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 31 through Saturday, Nov. 2 due to repairs on the building's chilled water lines.

The branch is expected to reopen with regular hours starting 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 3.

All other library locations will remain open with normal hours during this time.

