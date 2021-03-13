70°
Scotlandville basketball falls short in Div I Championship 47-44

Saturday, March 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

LAKE CHARLES- In a game that came down to the wire, the Scotlandville Hornets fell short against St. Augustine in the Division I State Title Game 47-44.

Down by 3 with less than 10 seconds left, C'Zavian Teasett's potential game tying three pointer was no good.

For full highlights, watch the video above.

C'Zavian Teasett got a good look for the tying 3 but it bounces off the rim.

