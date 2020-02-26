Scotland on brink of becoming first country to provide free period products to women

Monica Lennon MSP (second left) joins supporters of the Period Products bill at a rally outside Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Feb. 25, 2020.Monica Lennon MSP (second left) joins supporters of the Period Products bill at a rally outside Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA via Zuma Press

Scotland is poised to become the first country to provide women with period products, completely free of charge.

According to ABC News, on Tuesday, The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Bill received 112 supporting votes in the Scottish Parliament.

This means members of Parliament can now propose amendments to the legislation.

Lack of period products is a silent problem that impacts both industrialized and non-industrialized nations.

One study revealed that 1 in 5 American girls miss school each month due to lack of period protection.

Another survey of low-income women in St. Louis, Missouri, found nearly two-thirds couldn’t afford menstrual hygiene products in the past year, and more than one in five said they had the same problem every month. The women said they instead had to use cloth, rags, tissues, toilet paper and sometimes diapers or paper towels, according to the report published in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Poor menstrual hygiene does pose health risks for women, including reproductive issues and urinary tract infections.

This is precisely why Scotland is working to ensure that every woman in their country, despite her economic situation, has access to period products.

Monica Lennon, sponsor of the Period Products Bill, said, "The bill will ensure free universal access to period products for anyone who needs them, and it will place a duty on schools, colleges and universities to make free period products available in toilets."

"Menstruation is normal, free universal access to tampons, pads and reusable options should be normal, too."