88°
Latest Weather Blog
Scooby-Doo co-creator, Joe Ruby, dies at 87
Joe Ruby, the co-creator of the cartoon series Scooby-Doo, passed away Wednesday.
The BBC reports that Ruby, who created the beloved characters alongside his creative partner Ken Spears, died of natural causes in California.
"He never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged," said his grandson Benjamin Ruby.
Warner Bros' animation president, Sam Register, said Ruby "made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including myself."
Ruby was 87 years old.
Thank you, Joe Ruby, for giving the world one of the grooviest cartoons that continues to influence generations today and beyond.Posted by Scooby-Doo on Thursday, August 27, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lake Charles evacuees remain in Baton Rouge until authorities allow them to...
-
President Trump to tour storm damage as relief workers prep for cleanup
-
'God is good,' Lake Charles family returns home to minimal damage from...
-
Thief steals generator from carport before Laura
-
Livingston deputies head west to assist those devastated by Hurricane Laura
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp