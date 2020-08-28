88°
Scooby-Doo co-creator, Joe Ruby, dies at 87

1 hour 48 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 9:52 AM August 28, 2020 in News
Source: BBC
By: WBRZ Staff

Joe Ruby, the co-creator of the cartoon series Scooby-Doo, passed away Wednesday.

The BBC reports that Ruby, who created the beloved characters alongside his creative partner Ken Spears, died of natural causes in California.

"He never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged," said his grandson Benjamin Ruby.

Warner Bros' animation president, Sam Register, said Ruby "made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including myself."

Ruby was 87 years old.

Thank you, Joe Ruby, for giving the world one of the grooviest cartoons that continues to influence generations today and beyond.

Posted by Scooby-Doo on Thursday, August 27, 2020
