Scientists reveal first image ever of black hole
WASHINGTON (AP) - Scientists have revealed the first image ever made of a black hole. Astronomers revealed the picture on Wednesday in Washington.
They assembled data gathered by eight radio telescopes around the world to show the violent neighborhood near a supermassive black hole. The image looks like a glowing eye.
You're looking at the first ever image of a black hole. It was captured by the #NSFFunded @ehtelescope project. #ehtblackhole #RealBlackHole https://t.co/6dglvqrvOs pic.twitter.com/0hclANf4tc— National Science Foundation (@NSF) April 10, 2019
Co-discoverer Jessica Dempsey says it is a vivid ring of light that reminds her of the powerful flaming Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Nothing, not even light, escapes from supermassive black holes.
They are the light-sucking monsters of the universe theorized by Einstein more than a century ago and confirmed by observations for decades. The event horizon is the point of no return around them. The results are being published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.
