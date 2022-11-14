57°
Science fair 7th grader shows footballs deflate sans Brady

6 years 8 months 6 days ago Wednesday, March 09 2016 Mar 9, 2016 March 09, 2016 3:29 PM March 09, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

LYNN, Mass. - Seventh-grader Ben Goodell has earned honors at a Massachusetts school science fair for his demonstration of how footballs can deflate on their own.

Ben Goodell - no relation to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell - tells The Daily Item he wanted to prove that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't deflate footballs in the "Deflategate" scandal.

The St. Pius V Elementary School student says he exposed properly inflated footballs to different weather conditions, including humidity and snow. He says the footballs dropped by 2 PSI after two hours every time.

Ben Goodell won the Outstanding Project Award at the February science fair.

NFL lawyers have asked a federal appeals court in New York City to reinstate the league's four-game suspension of Brady. A ruling is unlikely for weeks.

