Science fair 7th grader shows footballs deflate sans Brady

LYNN, Mass. - Seventh-grader Ben Goodell has earned honors at a Massachusetts school science fair for his demonstration of how footballs can deflate on their own.



Ben Goodell - no relation to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell - tells The Daily Item he wanted to prove that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't deflate footballs in the "Deflategate" scandal.



The St. Pius V Elementary School student says he exposed properly inflated footballs to different weather conditions, including humidity and snow. He says the footballs dropped by 2 PSI after two hours every time.



Ben Goodell won the Outstanding Project Award at the February science fair.



NFL lawyers have asked a federal appeals court in New York City to reinstate the league's four-game suspension of Brady. A ruling is unlikely for weeks.