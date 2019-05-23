Schwarz homers twice, Florida beats FSU, advances to CWS

GAINESVILLE, FL - JJ Schwarz homered twice, breaking a school record for freshmen and continuing his torrid postseason, and Florida advanced to the College World Series with an 11-4 victory over rival Florida State on Saturday night.



The Gators, the No. 4 national seed, swept the Seminoles and earned their fourth trip to Omaha, Nebraska, in the last six years. Florida will open CWS play next Saturday against another familiar foe, Miami.



Schwarz can only hope to continue his hot streak.



The catcher/designated hitter hit a two-run homer in the second inning that tied the game, walked and scored in the third, and added a solo shot in the sixth that gave the Gators (49-16) a little extra cushion against the Seminoles (44-21). It was his 18th homer of the season, breaking the previous freshman mark set by Austin Maddox in 2010.



He also singled in the eighth.

Image: Andres Leiva / The Independent Florida Alligator