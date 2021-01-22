63°
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection for the Capitol riot will begin the week of Feb. 8.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule late Friday after reaching an agreement with Republicans.
Under the timeline, the House will transmit the impeachment article against Trump late Monday, with initial proceedings Tuesday.
From there, Trump’s legal team will have time to prepare the case before opening arguments begin in February.
