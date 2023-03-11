71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Schumer proposes $25K reward for social media extremist tips

6 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, April 10 2016 Apr 10, 2016 April 10, 2016 1:50 PM April 10, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

Trending News

NEW YORK -U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is introducing legislation requiring a $25,000 reward for information generated through social media that helps thwart a terror attack.

The New York Democrat tells The Associated Press the legislation will be introduced later this month. Schumer will formally announce the bill at a news conference Sunday.

He says the public should "say something if they see something, especially on their newsfeed."

Schumer says current law does not specifically cover tips generated through social media. The proposed bill would require the Department of State to pay rewards of no less than $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in a terror case.

The Department of State declined to comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days