Schumer proposes $25K reward for social media extremist tips
NEW YORK -U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is introducing legislation requiring a $25,000 reward for information generated through social media that helps thwart a terror attack.
The New York Democrat tells The Associated Press the legislation will be introduced later this month. Schumer will formally announce the bill at a news conference Sunday.
He says the public should "say something if they see something, especially on their newsfeed."
Schumer says current law does not specifically cover tips generated through social media. The proposed bill would require the Department of State to pay rewards of no less than $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in a terror case.
The Department of State declined to comment.
