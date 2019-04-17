Schools, state offices closed Thursday due to possible severe weather

Baton Rouge Catholic schools follow the openings and closings of public schools in the district schools are located.

All schools and most state office will be closed due to the threat of severe weather Thursday.

The Division of Administration announced Wednesday evening that all state offices would close Thursday. Agency heads are responsible for determining which personnel are necessary.

Baton Rouge Catholic schools follow the openings and closings of public schools in the district schools are located. The full list can be found below.

-Baker School District

School and daycare center closed

-Central Private School

-Democracy Prep

Denham Springs Beauty College

-East Baton Rouge Parish

All schools will be closed

-Iberville Parish School District

All schools and offices closed

-Livingston Parish Public Schools

All schools will be closed

-Madison Preparatory Academy

-Silliman Institute

-Southeastern Louisiana University

All classes canceled

-Southern University Lab

-St. Helena Parish School District

All schools will be closed

-Tangipahoa Parish Schools

-West Feliciana Parish School System

All schools will be closed

-Zachary Community School District

All schools and offices closed

This story will be updated as more schools announce changes.

Get the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/here-we-go-again-severe-weather-threat-on-thursday