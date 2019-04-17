Latest Weather Blog
Schools, state offices closed Thursday due to possible severe weather
All schools and most state office will be closed due to the threat of severe weather Thursday.
The Division of Administration announced Wednesday evening that all state offices would close Thursday. Agency heads are responsible for determining which personnel are necessary.
Baton Rouge Catholic schools follow the openings and closings of public schools in the district schools are located. The full list can be found below.
-Baker School District
School and daycare center closed
-Central Private School
-Democracy Prep
Denham Springs Beauty College
-East Baton Rouge Parish
All schools will be closed
-Iberville Parish School District
All schools and offices closed
-Livingston Parish Public Schools
All schools will be closed
-Madison Preparatory Academy
-Silliman Institute
-Southeastern Louisiana University
All classes canceled
-Southern University Lab
-St. Helena Parish School District
All schools will be closed
-Tangipahoa Parish Schools
-West Feliciana Parish School System
All schools will be closed
-Zachary Community School District
All schools and offices closed
This story will be updated as more schools announce changes.
Get the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/here-we-go-again-severe-weather-threat-on-thursday