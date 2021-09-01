Schools set reopening dates following Hurricane Ida

The following school systems have announced they will return to school on 9/1/2021:

-Pointe Coupee

The following school systems have announced they will return to school on 9/7/2021, the day after the regularly scheduled Labor Day holiday:

Assumption

Central Community School System

City of Baker School System

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

LSU

Southern University

St. Mary Parish

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

The following school systems have NOT released a return to school date:

Ascension (will be closed through Friday, 9/3, at least)

Livingston (will be closed through Friday, 9/3, at least)

Southeastern University

St. Helena

Tangipahoa

Zachary Community School District

Other school reopening dates:

Baker

-Impact Charter will reopen on 9/7

Advantage Charter Academy will reopen on 9/7

Baton Rouge

Louisiana Key Academy will reopen on 9/7

Dunham School will reopen on 9/7

Parkview Baptist School will reopen on 9/7

Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and Visually Impaired will reopen on 9/7

Baton Rouge International School will reopen on 9/7

Gardere Community Christian School will reopen on 9/7

Hosanna Christian will reopen on 9/7

St. Joseph’s Academy will reopen on 9/7

Inspire Charter Academy will reopen on 9/7

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge will reopen on 9/7

Brighton School will reopen on 9/7

Port Allen

Holy Family School will reopen on 9/7