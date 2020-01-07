Schools on lockdown, residents told to stay indoors after shots fired in New Orleans neighborhood

63°
Tuesday, January 07 2020
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A situation in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood has caused four schools to go into lockdown and prompted police to warn all residents in the area. 

WWL-TV reports a massive police perimeter was set up in the area around 9:30 a.m.. New Orleans Police said the situation stemmed from the attempted arrests of three suspects caught burglarizing a vehicle. 

The station says officers fired shots at the suspects when they charged police in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

One person has been taken into custody at this time. Several roads have been blocked off in the area in an attempt to capture the remaining suspects.

