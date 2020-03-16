Schools offering free meals during coronavirus-related closures

BATON ROUGE- As all schools are closed in East Baton Rouge Parish until further notice, superintendent Warren Drake announces free meals for students will be made available for pick up.

"We have our kids at home, I know that is a challenge for their parents, but we have to do this right now," Drake says.

Beginning Wednesday, child nutrition services will be available at seven schools, including McKinley Middle, where parents can pick up free breakfast and lunch for their children.

Parents planning on picking meals up from the schools are asked to pull up, stay in the car, and the food will be brought out to the vehicle. Parents must have at least 1 school-aged child in the car with them to get the food.

The Louisiana Department of Education obtained waivers from the federal government that enables schools to serve meals to all children age 18 and younger regardless of their location and income during the extended school closure period. Pick up times will be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays during the school closure period.

Grab-N-Go breakfast and lunch will be served at the following schools in East Baton Rouge Parish:

Northeast Elementary 13801 Pride Port Hudson Rd. Pride, LA 70770

Progress Elementary 855 Progress Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Woodlawn Elementary 8160 Antioch Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Wildwood Elementary 444 Halfway Tree Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Capitol Middle 5100 Greenwell Springs Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806

McKinley Middle 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Park Forest Middle 3760 Aletha Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70814

Not even teachers are allowed in the schools at this time, just essential staff and administrators as professionals disinfect inside.

Every classroom and office is in the process of being deep-cleaned and once they are, the area is sealed off to prevent further contamination.

Packets of classwork are available at every school but online classes are not being offered. Drake says he wishes this was an option for students, but they do not have the capacity or connectivity to offer it.

Drake is also concerned about state-wide testing this year.

"I would suggest to the state department to really re-consider if we even test at all this year and if we do, that we don't really count those tests for these students," Drake says.

The state department of education will decide if students will take these standardized tests or not in 2020.