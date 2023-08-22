Schools canceled due to large power outage in BR area - More info here

92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, August 22 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people were without power in the capital area after an outage Tuesday morning. 

According to the Entergy outage map, as of 8:00 a.m., 4,452 customers were without power.

School officials said McKinley High, McKinley Elementary, and the Eva Legard Center are without power as of 7:45 a.m.. 

LSU officials announced that campus will be closed for the day. Boxed lunches would b served for students with meal plans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

University Lab School said that it would be canceling classes for Tuesday in the wake of the outage. 

Officials said the outage was caused by the loss of a transmission source. 

Entergy has crews on-site that are working to have power restored by 9:30 a.m.. Officials also said there would be an isolated group of customers near the transmission source that would be out of power for longer as crews perform more work on the system.

