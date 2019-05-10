79°
School tradition: Parents, 11 children all LSU graduates

Friday, May 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University isn't the closest school to their home, but it's clearly closest to the heart of one southwest Louisiana family.
  
The Advocate reports that 22-year-old history major Mac Thompson of Lake Charles was graduating Friday from LSU, like his parents and his 10 older sisters and brothers. Six of them are married - all to LSU graduates.
  
Thompson says he never applied anywhere else, both because of family tradition and because he's a huge sports fan and grew up watching the Tigers.
  
His mother, Cathy Thompson, says her oldest child thought about going to Alabama. But Mac was just a few months old when Catherine "C.C." Thompson graduated from high school, and she wanted to be close enough to get home and see the baby.
