Cole holds first formal news conference after selection as EBR schools leader. What's his plan?

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish's new public school superintendent said Thursday that he will begin his tenure with a clean slate — and assess whether everyone currently on his team is in the right place.

In his first formal news conference since his selection Wednesday night, LaMont Cole said that as he works to put children first there could be changes in the state's second-largest school system.

He said he's willing to hire the right people if the right people aren't already in place, and his ideas "may mean redirecting some people to other positions."

The School Board voted unanimously Wednesday, ending a six-month search for a new leader. Cole replaces Sito Narcisse, whom the board essentially fired last winter by not renewing his contract. Interim Superintendent Adam Smith will serve as Cole's deputy superintendent.

Cole said he would unveil a 100-day transition plan, but the school year starts much sooner.

"Two weeks from today, our students will be returning to school," he said in a news conference in the same board room where he was hired. "We need to focus on what's important," including student safety and he curriculum.

He said he would visit schools as often as he could, as would others from the central office.

"You may see members of the district leadership team show up at a school unannounced and request to use a space to have a meeting," he said. "If schools are operating as they should, there should be no problem. If school leaders say ‘we're not prepared for you today, we are going to have a different conversation.”

Cole will give up his seat on the Metro Council to become superintendent and was in the spot for the long haul. State law prohibits holding more than one government position.

"I’m not looking to transition to a better opportunity or a better situation," he said. "I’m looking to serve in this capacity for as long as the board will have me. If that means that I retire from this position, that would be alright with me."

The full conference can be watched below.