School system getting law enforcement involved amid claims teacher used slurs, went drinking with students

BATON ROUGE - A Woodlawn High teacher has been reportedly placed on leave amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with students.

According to the NAACP, the teacher used racial slurs toward students and accompanied students to off-campus events while "consuming multiple alcoholic drinks."

The NAACP says it turned over videos of the educator to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and the teacher was placed on leave.

The school system released the following statement Thursday afternoon.

“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System cannot discuss or provide details related to personnel matters. Administrative action was taken in accordance with district policy and law enforcement has been notified regarding the matter.”