School releases statement after lockdown at Dutchtown High

GEISMAR - An Ascension Parish high school was placed on lockdown early Thursday afternoon.

School officials says the school was placed on lockdown after a potential threat call. The sheriff's office said the threat was found to not be credible and the school gave the all clear around 1 p.m.

Officials have not released specifics about the threat or said whether anyone is facing charges at this time.

No injuries were reported.