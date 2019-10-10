85°
School releases statement after lockdown at Dutchtown High

Thursday, October 10 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR - An Ascension Parish high school was placed on lockdown early Thursday afternoon.

School officials says the school was placed on lockdown after a potential threat call. The sheriff's office said the threat was found to not be credible and the school gave the all clear around 1 p.m.

Officials have not released specifics about the threat or said whether anyone is facing charges at this time. 

No injuries were reported.

