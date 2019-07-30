86°
School officials searching for suspect accused of multiple thefts on LSU's campus

Tuesday, July 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly made multiple thefts on the university's campus last month.

According to school officials, the pictured suspect made multiple thefts on June 24 and June 25. Details on exact locations and items stolen were not specified.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

