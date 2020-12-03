School officials receive list of candidates for new EBR superintendent

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board received a list of 21 candidates Thursday who are in the running to become to school system's next superintendent.

The school board will review the candidates after the previous superintendent, Leslie Brown, abruptly resigned in October. Brown, who had just been selected for the job over the summer, had to exit the position due to her deteriorating health.

The board is expected to narrow the candidates down Dec. 17 and decide who it will interview in January.

Candidates will be narrowed down once more on Jan. 14 when a final decision is expected to be made.

You can view the full list of candidates here.