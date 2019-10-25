School officials address reports of attempted abductions outside Slaughter school

SLAUGHTER - School officials at a charter school in East Feliciana Parish say they are taking reports of attempted child abductions seriously.

On its Facebook page, Slaughter Community Charter School posted a warning to parents, addressing the reports.

The school sits right off LA-412, west of Highway 19. WBRZ reached out to the sheriff's office for a comment about the investigation but have not heard back.