'School of Rock' actor killed in bike crash

Kevin Clark and Jack Black in the 2003 film, 'School of Rock.'

Kevin Clark, an actor who stared alongside Jack Black in the 2003 movie, 'School of Rock,' was killed in a bike crash Wednesday, according to Variety.

Clark was riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning in a Chicago neighborhood when a woman driving a Hyundai Sonata hit him around 1:20 a.m., according to local police. Clark was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Chicago Fire Department told the Sun-Times.

The 20-year-old woman who hit Clark with her car has not been arrested, but was issued citations, according to police.

Black took to social media to express his grief over the loss of his fellow actor and friend.

The two publicly reunited at a 2018 Tenacious D show in Chicago, where Clark gifted Black with a Dreadwolf shirt— custom apparel from Clark’s own band. Though Clark did not continue with acting, music remained part of the rest of his life.

Variety says Clark is survived by his mom and sister. A memorial is planned for Wednesday night at the Wooden Nickel in Highwood, Ill.

Clark was 32 years of age.