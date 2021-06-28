School near normal for the fall in East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - School officials in East Baton Rouge say students will return to near normal conditions when classes start for the upcoming fall semester, but some COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place.

"We're following what the governor's mandate in wearing masks, some social distancing," Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse said.

The superintendent outlined the fall semester during Monday's Press Club meeting in Baton Rouge. Dr. Narcisse says the district is adding extra instruction to help those students who fell behind during the pandemic.

"We'll be bringing in more literacy coaches in place We're also working to have math coaches to have more support and we're also working to have after-school providers so we can have after-school programs," Narcisse said.

And EBR will offer its all virtual school for those parents who are still concerned about their children attending classes in person.

"In virtual school, kids will have the same access as other families. It's going to have pre-k to 12, including a magnet component in the school," Narcisse said.

Less than five hundred students have opted to go all virtually for the fall

semester, but that number could increase before school starts in August.