Latest Weather Blog
School lets players remain in playoff game after sex charges
Trending News
SPRINGHILL - Two North Webster High School football players participated in the school's Friday playoff loss to Amite hours after being arrested on misdemeanor charges of having sex with a juvenile.
Multiple media reports say Devin White, 17, and Keuntra Gipson, 18, both of Springhill, were booked into the Springhill City Jail Friday on misdemeanor charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Both were released from jail after posting bail of $1,000 set by Webster District Judge Charles Jacobs.
White is a running back considered a top college recruit.
Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd says the 14-year-old victim also attends North Webster.
Webster Parish schools Superintendent Dan Rawls tells KTBS-TV that he decided not to immediately suspend White and Gipson.
Rawls says a school disciplinary hearing will be held after Thanksgiving.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officers looking for man who stole car outside of convenience store
-
Traffic stop led BRPD to key evidence in toddler's unsolved killing; still...
-
Huey P. Long Field House will soon unveil renovations
-
Person found shot inside car on Terrace Avenue
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...