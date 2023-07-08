83°
School lets players remain in playoff game after sex charges

7 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, November 21 2015 Nov 21, 2015 November 21, 2015 3:07 PM November 21, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow
Image: KTBS-TV

Trending News

SPRINGHILL - Two North Webster High School football players participated in the school's Friday playoff loss to Amite hours after being arrested on misdemeanor charges of having sex with a juvenile.

Multiple media reports say Devin White, 17, and Keuntra Gipson, 18, both of Springhill, were booked into the Springhill City Jail Friday on misdemeanor charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Both were released from jail after posting bail of $1,000 set by Webster District Judge Charles Jacobs.

White is a running back considered a top college recruit.

Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd says the 14-year-old victim also attends North Webster.

Webster Parish schools Superintendent Dan Rawls tells KTBS-TV that he decided not to immediately suspend White and Gipson.

Rawls says a school disciplinary hearing will be held after Thanksgiving.

