School district investigating video showing speeding bus

HOLDEN- The Livingston Parish school system says it's looking into a video showing a school bus speeding down a rural highway between stops.

The video taken by a concerned commuter shows the man trailing behind the bus along LA 441 near Montpelier with a speedometer in the foreground. The school bus appears to reach speeds as high as 75 miles per hour, pausing at bus stops only to pick up speed again. The speed limit on state highways is typically 55 miles per hour.

The video seemed to be recorded by a man driving a semi trucks at high speeds in order to keep pace with the bus. Parents rallied behind the man on social media, demanding to know which school the bus was handling pick-ups for.

The bus appeared to be from the Holden area.

WBRZ has reached out to the school system for comment. Officials say they're aware of the video and are investigating, but they decline to say anything else on the situation.