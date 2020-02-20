49°
Deputy struck and killed while directing school traffic Thursday morning
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Troopers are investigating a crash that took the life of a crossing guard Thursday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m. in the northern area of Lafourche Parish, Larry Boudreaux, 67, died after being hit by an vehicle. Boudreaux was hit while directing traffic along LA 20 in front of Chackbay Elementary School.
"It is with the greatest sorrow and regret that I announced the line of duty death of Larry Boudreaux, one of our dedicated school traffic guards, We are praying for Larry, his wife, and their two daughters during this extremely difficult time," Sheriff Craig Webre said.
Boudreaux was an employee of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Boudreaux previously served as a school crossing guard in Bayou Blue.