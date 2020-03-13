School closures in the capital area

While most Baton Rouge-area schools are opting to remain open in the coming weeks, some are canceling classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The list below will be updated as more schools announce cancellations.

- Louisiana Key Academy - closed March 16 - April 6

- Louisiana School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired - the campus is closing from March 13 through at least March 27. Dorm students will be brought home beginning Saturday, March 14.

College closures

- LSU - classes canceled March 16-20, moving classes online March 30

- Southern University - classes canceled March 16-20, moving classes online March 30

- UL Lafayette has cancelled classes Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, but campus will remain open. Students and faculty should expect updated information about remote courses.