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School bus struck in Hattiesburg hit-and-run as students crossed street, police looking for suspect

3 hours 12 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 4:47 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HATTIESBURG — Police are asking for help identifying a driver who hit a school bus and left the scene.

According to police, a Hattiesburg Public School District bus was stopped to pick up students in the 3600 block of Campbell Drive when it was struck by a passenger vehicle around 7:54 a.m. April 7. Students were crossing the street at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Police say the driver fled the scene without providing any information and has not been located. The driver is described as an adult male. The vehicle is identified as a silver mid-size sedan with damage to the left front side. The make and model are unknown at this time.

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Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Hattiesburg Police.

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