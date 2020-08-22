School bus driver caught with suspended license after crash in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - A school bus driver has been removed from their Ascension Parish route after it was discovered they were working with a suspended license.

State police said it was discovered after the employee's bus was rear-ended by another vehicle on Braud Road Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying children at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The driver's license was reportedly suspended over an unpaid ticket, and the driver was allegedly unaware the license was invalid.

The school system says that person has been banned from driving for the school system for the time being.