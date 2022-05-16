77°
Latest Weather Blog
Driver ticketed after crashing into school bus; no children hurt
CENTRAL - A driver was ticketed for reckless operation after running into a bus loaded with children heading to school early Monday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road at Magnolia Bend Road. The Central Police Department said another vehicle crossed the center line and entered the path of bus, leaving the bus driver with nowhere to go.
Two people were hurt, but their injuries were not serious. None of the children were injured.
The driver responsible for the crash is also facing a fine for driving without insurance.
The highway was closed for over an hour at the scene of the crash but has since reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies identify suspect who killed neighbor, arrested after barricading himself in home...
-
Pastor Tony Spell holds first service since court win in March 2020...
-
Deputies identify suspect in fatal shooting, standoff on W Chalfont Street
-
Flames consumed vacant home in Sunday morning arson on N Acadian East
-
Fifth annual Soul Food Festival has big opening day