School bus crash on LA 19 at Thomas Road

2 hours 1 minute 41 seconds ago Thursday, November 04 2021 Nov 4, 2021 November 04, 2021 7:58 AM November 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sources say a school bus crash occurred on LA 19 at Thomas Road Thursday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:45 a.m. and did not result in any injuries.

At this time, no further details related to the incident have been released.

