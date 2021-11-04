54°
Latest Weather Blog
School bus crash on LA 19 at Thomas Road
BATON ROUGE - Sources say a school bus crash occurred on LA 19 at Thomas Road Thursday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before 7:45 a.m. and did not result in any injuries.
Trending News
At this time, no further details related to the incident have been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shreveport Police searching for suspect in triple-homicide
-
Family Justice Center addresses domestic violence in BR
-
Tigerland bridge soon to be closed for months-long replacement
-
Acadian Ambulance fights EMT shortage with accelerated training program
-
The Catholic offensive line leading the way to another state title run