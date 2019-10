School bus crash in Sherwood Forest area

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have confirmed that a school bus has been involved in an accident causing minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred early Monday morning, around 6:20 a.m. at Sheraton Drive and Goodwood Blvd. in the Sherwood Forest area.

Baton Rouge Police say a vehicle struck the bus. Only one student was on the bus at the time of the accident.