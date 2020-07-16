Latest Weather Blog
School board to vote on renaming Lee High School Thursday
BATON ROUGE- Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board are voting to rename Lee High School Thursday evening during a virtual board meeting.
The decision to rename Lee High follows years-long concern over the school being named after a confederate general, Robert E. Lee.
There were over 5,000 responses to an online survey that asked for new school name suggestions. Among the top names in the suggested responses were "Southdowns," "Lee High," "PBS Pinchback," and "Sadie Roberts-Joseph."
The EBR Parish School Board Lee High Renaming Committee narrowed the options down to three on Monday night.
Those final three name options included:
Liberty Magnet High School
Louisiana Magnet High School
PBS Pinchback Magnet High School
Those names were submitted to EBR Superintendent Warren Drake, who chose one name for the school board to vote on Thursday.
PBS Pinchback was the first African-American governor in the United States during reconstruction.
The school board ultimately had complete authority over the decision and aimed to have a new name before the 2020-21 school year began.
