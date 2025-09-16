School administrator finds unloaded firearm magazine in MSA East student's backpack

ST. GABRIEL — A school administrator found a firearm magazine in a student's backpack at MSA East on Tuesday morning.

The magazine was unloaded and inoperable, officials said.

"We want to assure you that at no time was the safety of any student or staff member compromised," Iberville Parish Schools said in a letter to parents and staff. "The School Resource Officer and law enforcement were on site and the student involved is facing appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the student code of conduct."

The magazine was found during a routine security check of the campus.

"This incident reinforces the importance of the thorough security checks we implemented two years ago, and we will continue to perform these checks daily to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone. We appreciate your partnership in keeping our school community safe," the letter added.