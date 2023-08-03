School administrator charged with sex crimes granted reduced bond with strict release conditions

BATON ROUGE - A day after a Baton Rouge school administrator was formally charged with sexually abusing students, a judge agreed to lower his bond, albeit with strict release conditions.

On Thursday, Judge Lou Daniel agreed to reduce Corey Nash's bond to $180,000. He was previously held on a combined bond of $785,000 after multiple bookings.

Upon his release, Nash will be banned from having any device that can access the internet and will have to wear an ankle monitor. Additionally, he's not allowed to contact his accusers.

WBRZ first reported on the arrest of Nash, the dean of students at Second Chance Academy, in late May 2023. At that time, a video surfaced of a mother berating Nash about sending lewd messages and money to her daughter in exchange for explicit photos.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit soon learned there were more accusers. A woman, now 29, came forward and told police that she was sexually abused by Nash in when she was 14. Documents said Nash would buy her gifts and food to see her breasts. The two performed oral sex on one another, and then had vaginal sex, the victim said. She told officers that the two had sex multiple times on school property, either during or after school hours.

In 1996, Nash was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department for the forcible rape of a 12-year-old student. After looking at evidence, a grand jury indicted Nash on a lesser charge of sexual battery. In 2000, he pleaded guilty to simple battery. Because of the plea agreement, Nash did not have to register as a sex offender and continued to work at the school.

On Aug. 2, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office said Nash is formally charged with two counts of oral sexual battery and two counts of molestation of a juvenile from August 2008 through December 2010.

Nash is also charged with molestation of a juvenile by an educator, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile for the alleged abuse in 2023.