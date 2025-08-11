81°
Scheduled power outage to affect around 200 customers in Port Allen Tuesday
PORT ALLEN — A scheduled power outage will affect around 200 customers in Port Allen on Tuesday morning, according to Entergy.
Home along Avenue A, B and C will not have power from around 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Entergy says it will be performing "reliability work" in the area.
The outage will not affect any schools, officials said.
