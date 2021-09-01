Schedule of debris/trash pickup dates

Ascension Parish:

Garbage Pickup -

*Everyone should put their cans out on their normal collection day

Trash Rangers to restart on 9/1/2021

Dale's to restart on 9/1/2021

Waste Pro to restart on 9/3/2021

Republic Services to restart on 9/1/2021

Debris removal to start on 9/6/2021

More information HERE

Assumption Parish:

Waste Pro garbage pickup to restart on 9/2/2021



East Baton Rouge Parish:

City of Baton Rouge

Garbage pickup to restart on 8/31/2021

North Landfill to reopen on 8/31/2021

Debris removal to start on 9/7/2021 More information HERE

Baker

Garbage pickup to restart immediately

Recycling service has been suspended

Debris removal to start on 9/3/2021

Zachary

Debris removal to start on 9/6/2021 More information HERE

Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

Iberville Parish:

Garbage pickup to resume on 8/31/2021 (each route will be pushed back one day.)



Livingston Parish:

Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Pelican will restart on 8/31/2021

Roadside/storm debris pick-up will start on 9/6/2021. Separate white goods from yard debris, and make sure it is at the roadside by 9/5/2021.



St. James Parish:

Parish landfill is open.

Waste Management has suspended garbage collection through remainder of the week (9/3)

Storm debris removal to begin later this week (as of 8/31)

St. Mary Parish:

Garbage Pickup to restart on 8/31/2021

Tangipahoa Parish:

Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

Parish landfill to reopen on 9/2/2021

Debris removal to begin on 8/31/2021 More information HERE





West Baton Rouge Parish:

Republic's curbside recycling service is suspended.

Garbage, debris pickup to restart on 9/1/2021. Separate vegetative debris and all other debris (couches, fences, etc.)

West Feliciana Parish

Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021