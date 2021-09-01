Schedule of debris/trash pickup dates

85°
Wednesday, September 01 2021
By: WBRZ

Ascension Parish:
Garbage Pickup -
*Everyone should put their cans out on their normal collection day
Trash Rangers to restart on 9/1/2021
Dale's to restart on 9/1/2021
Waste Pro to restart on 9/3/2021
Republic Services to restart on 9/1/2021

Debris removal to start on 9/6/2021

More information HERE 

Assumption Parish:
Waste Pro garbage pickup to restart on 9/2/2021


East Baton Rouge Parish:

City of Baton Rouge
Garbage pickup to restart on 8/31/2021
North Landfill to reopen on 8/31/2021
Debris removal to start on 9/7/2021  More information HERE

Baker
Garbage pickup to restart immediately
Recycling service has been suspended
Debris removal to start on 9/3/2021

Zachary
Debris removal to start on 9/6/2021  More information HERE
Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

Iberville Parish:
Garbage pickup to resume on 8/31/2021 (each route will be pushed back one day.)


Livingston Parish:
Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

Pointe Coupee Parish:
Pelican will restart on 8/31/2021
Roadside/storm debris pick-up will start on 9/6/2021. Separate white goods from yard debris, and make sure it is at the roadside by 9/5/2021.


St. James Parish:
Parish landfill is open.
Waste Management has suspended garbage collection through remainder of the week (9/3)
Storm debris removal to begin later this week (as of 8/31)

St. Mary Parish:
Garbage Pickup to restart on 8/31/2021

Tangipahoa Parish:
Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021
Parish landfill to reopen on 9/2/2021
Debris removal to begin on 8/31/2021 More information HERE

West Baton Rouge Parish:
Republic's curbside recycling service is suspended.
Garbage, debris pickup to restart on 9/1/2021. Separate vegetative debris and all other debris (couches, fences, etc.)

West Feliciana Parish
Waste Management to restart on 9/1/2021

