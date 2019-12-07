Schedler re-elected as La. secretary of state

BATON ROUGE - Secretary of State Tom Schedler will keep his job as Louisiana's chief elections official for another four years.



The Republican from Mandeville fended off a challenge Saturday from Democrat Chris Tyson, a Baton Rouge law professor, to win a second term.



Schedler's held the job since 2010, first as an appointee and then elected a year later.



In his campaign, Schedler touted his years of experience, streamlining of the elections calendar and management of the office through budget cuts.



Tyson said he'd seek to modernize the office and provide more ways and opportunities for people to vote, saying Schedler had wasted taxpayer money in a legal challenge over voter sign-up methods.



In addition to elections, the secretary of state oversees the archiving of state records and business registrations and incorporations.