Scattered storms today, watching the tropics

Once again, the morning hours will be dry and the afternoon will bring some showers.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: We will start out warm and muggy again today. Showers and storms will begin to pop up all over the viewing area in the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be heating into the mid-80s. A weak cold front will move through our area this evening. Unfortunately, it will only have enough power to spark up some showers and storms. Temperatures on the other side will still be warm. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

If you need to know exactly when and where afternoon showers pop up, you can track it out on the WBRZ Weather app. It is a free download on your Apple or Android device. It will alert you when rain and lightning are in your area.

Up next: The rain chances go down for the weekend and temperatures will be down slightly as well. Highs will be near 85 on Saturday and Sunday. A set of cold fronts are set to move through our area next week. Rain will spark up along the fronts and temperatures will no longer be above normal. Meaning, afternoon highs will be in the very low 80s and upper 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS





A disturbance in the Caribbean has become better organized and the NHC has now given the area a medium chance of development over the next few days.

The future of this disturbance is very uncertain and no forecast models are in agreement on where the system will track. What makes the forecast complex is the potential for interaction with cold fronts that are expected to track towards the area next week. So, timing and strength of the fronts will be key. Right now, it's just something to monitor.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.