Scattered storms to end out the weekend, drier by Tuesday

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through out the day. A few could be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Rain coverage around 60%.

Tonight: A few lingering showers early, then turning dry and mostly clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead: Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast into tomorrow, as we stay in a very tropical air mass. Rain chances should subside by Tuesday due to high pressure building in the Gulf. Therefore, we'll keep a mostly dry forecast Tuesday through Thursday. By the end of next week, more tropical moisture will feed back into the area, bringing back the chance for rain on Friday.

Potential for a cold front? - As we head into early September, there are indications a "cold" front tries to creep into south Louisiana. The Climate Prediction Center 8 - 14 Day Temperature Outlook indicates we could see slightly below average temperatures in the next two weeks. Forecast models are hinting at a front moving into the area sometime late next weekend, or early the following week. A cold front this time of year really just means slightly lower humidity (but hey, we'll take it).

The Tropics

The tropics remain somewhat active, with the NHC monitoring multiple areas for potential development.

None of these are an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast or the mainland United States. The NHC is just monitoring these tropical waves for possible development in the coming days. Tropical wave #1 is in the eastern Caribbean. Tropical wave #2 is located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, just off the African coast. Both are currently disorganized and have a low chance of development over the next five days.

There is another cluster of showers and thunderstorms that will move off the coast of Africa soon and will have a low potential for development over the next five days.

An area of low pressure is expected to move off the southeast coast and have a high potential for development as we head into next week. Regardless of development, it will stay out to sea and not impact the mainland United States.

Of course, we are nearing the peak of hurricane season in the next few weeks, so we will keep a close eye on any tropical waves in the Atlantic.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton