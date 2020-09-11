Scattered storms through the weekend, all eyes on T.D. Nineteen

Tonight: On and off isolated showers will continue through the overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow: An isolated shower in the morning, will give way to more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be around 60%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Looking Ahead: A weak tropical wave passing through the central Gulf, is what will enhance our rain chances over the weekend. This wave has a low chance of tropical formation as it track west, then southwestward.

All attention will be on Tropical Depression Nineteen, which will enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico late in the day tomorrow. From there, gradual strengthening is expected as it tracks towards the northern Gulf Coast. High sea surface temperatures and lower wind shear will allow for T.D. Nineteen to be near hurricane strength on Monday or Tuesday. Notice the forecast cone extends from the southeastern Texas coast, all the way to the Florida Panhandle. The cone displays where the center of circulation may track. While there is uncertainty on where the landfall location will be, remember that the worst impacts will be close and east of the center and outside of the cone of uncertainty.

Things can and WILL change going forward, but the bottom line: Expect increased rain coverage through out the next seven days, with the potential for elevated breezes and tides on Monday - Wednesday dependent on the track of what is to become Sally.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.