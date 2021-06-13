Scattered storms this afternoon, watching the tropics

Today and Tonight: Expect high temperatures to warm into the low-mid 90s today. Scattered afternoon & evening storms are likely, with rain coverage around 50%. Sunday will not be a washout, but you'll want to keep an eye on the radar. If you don't get a cooling shower or storm, the heat index will be as high as 105 at times. Be sure to stay hydrated if you are doing any outdoor activities. A few storms will linger into this evening, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.



Looking Ahead: Into at least Wednesday of next week, we'll be in a typical rhythm of daily afternoon shower & storm chances. Highs will be in the low 90s, with a heat index over 100 in the afternoons. We may get a brief break in the rain coverage on Thursday, before tropical moisture moves into the Gulf Coast Friday-Saturday.



THE TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development and a tropical depression is likely to form by mid-week. An area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche will meander there for the next few days, then slowly drift to the north or northwest. There is a lot of uncertainty this far out in time, but long range guidance continues to bring tropical moisture over our area by the end of the week.



BOTTOM LINE: Until a circulation develops the uncertainty remains very high. If/when a circulation forms, the forecast details will become more clear. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

