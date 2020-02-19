Scattered showers turning into widespread rain

The gray, dreary pattern will continue for two more days. Temperatures will continue to cool.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: With a front stalling and weakening near the Louisiana Coast, clouds and cooler temperatures will rule the day. A few showers may linger behind the boundary, but like Monday and Tuesday, the activity should only be isolated to perhaps scattered. Highs will be in the low 60s. Overnight, rain is expected to increase with lows in the mid 50s.

Up Next: Thursday will not be a nice day. Clouds and rain will persist, especially early, with temperatures steady in the low 50s. By Friday morning, the region will clear out with low temperatures getting into the upper 30s. Despite a sunny afternoon, high temperatures will fail to reach 60 degrees. The weekend will start cold with low temperatures flirting with freezing. Cool and quiet conditions will continue through the first half of the weekend.

The forecast looks excellent for the Spanishtown Mardi Gras parade, rolling Saturday at noon. The next fast-moving disturbance will swing into the area on Sunday evening with a few showers and thunderstorms possible into Monday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A weakening cold front will slip through the region on Wednesday, pulling temperatures back into the 60s and maintaining clouds as well as scattered showers. Like the previous two days, rain will not be widespread or intense. A shortwave trough of low pressure will swing through the Mid-South Wednesday night into Thursday. This will initiate southwest winds aloft and setup an overrunning scenario with the stalled front in the northern Gulf. Widespread, mainly light rain is expected Thursday as northerly winds hold temperatures in the low 50s. By Friday, the shortwave trough will exit east, therefore flushing moisture from the region. With clear skies and light northeast winds, thermometers will take a run at the low 30s on Saturday morning. A pair of dry days with moderating temperatures are expected before the next system begins to affect the area on Sunday night.

--Josh

