Scattered showers become widespread for Thursday and Friday

After about half of us saw rain yesterday, more rain is expected in the afternoon today.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Isolated afternoon showers will be the story yet again today. In the pockets of sunshine, some areas will heat well into the 90 likely topping out near 93 degrees. Areas that have rain will be a bit cooler and overnight lows will be near 76.

Up Next: Tropical moisture will bring more rain on Thursday. Expect about 70% coverage for showers and storms. The widespread rain will keep temperatures to near 87 during the day and 76 overnight. Widespread rain will be a possibility again on Friday with coverage near 70% of the area. Temperatures on Friday will be near 87 degrees with overnight lows near 76. Things will dry out a bit for the weekend with rain chances confined to the afternoon hours (between 20-30% coverage) and temperatures back in the low 90s. Stay with the WBRZ Weather Team as we continue to track the tropics.

The Tropics:

The center of Tropical Depression Seven is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h) out in the Atlantic basin. A generally westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm today.

Closer to home… A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, southern Florida, and western Cuba. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward during the next few days. This disturbance is expected to move over the central Gulf today, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary. Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent. Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

THE EXPLANATION:

Shower activity for Wednesday will be powered by daytime heating. Starting tomorrow, precipitable water values will exceed 2 inches making it possible for a couple of washouts. Showers associated with tropical moisture will be moving quickly, so the flood concern is low. A heavy rain threat will continue through Friday and though the flood concern is low, some flooding will be possible in isolated locations. The rain pattern will return to climatological normal over the weekend.

--Marisa