Scarlett Johansson and Disney reach settlement

Scarlett Johansson reached a settlement with Disney, thus ending her lawsuit against the company for its alleged failure to follow the terms of a contracted agreement in relation to its release of 'Black Widow,' Variety reports.

The star had filed a $50 million lawsuit against Disney for releasing the the much-anticipated Marvel film on its streaming platform in addition to a simultaneous theater release.

The suit alleged Johansson was cheated out of her full compensation for the film as much of her earnings were tied to the movie's theatrical release, and not to a release on Disney Plus.

It accused Disney of looking out for its own interests by seeking ways to increase Disney Plus's earnings at the sacrifice of Johansson's agreed-upon earnings.

Disney didn't take the accusations lying down. The company publicly accused the actress of displaying “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The studio also disclosed that Johansson had been paid $20 million for her work on the project, Variety reports.

But the ugly battle came to an end, as confirmed by the release of a statement from Johansson herself on Thursday.

She said, “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Alan Bergman, the chairman of Disney Studios Content, likewise indicated his relief to see the disagreement come to an end.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow,'” Bergman said in a statement. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror.'”

Neither party has disclosed the terms of the settlement at this time.





