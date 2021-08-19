76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost become parents to baby boy

1 hour 5 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 August 19, 2021 5:47 AM August 19, 2021 in News
Source: USA Today
By: Paula Jones

Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are now parents to a baby boy, according to USA Today

Jost announced the news on his Instagram Wednesday, writing, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

The couple got engaged in May of 2019, and over a year later, in October 2020, the two announced that they'd gotten married.

Their exact wedding date is unknown.

Both are known for attempting to keep details of their personal lives away from public scrutiny. 

Trending News

In fact, after the birth of their baby boy, Jost made it a point to say "privacy would be greatly appreciated," in his Instagram post.

Cosmo is 36-year-old Johansson's second child. She and her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, became parents to Rose Dorothy when they were married from 2014-2017.

Cosmo is 39-year-old Jost's first child. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days