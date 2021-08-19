Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost become parents to baby boy

Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost are now parents to a baby boy, according to USA Today.

Jost announced the news on his Instagram Wednesday, writing, "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Jost (@colinjost)

The couple got engaged in May of 2019, and over a year later, in October 2020, the two announced that they'd gotten married.

Their exact wedding date is unknown.

Both are known for attempting to keep details of their personal lives away from public scrutiny.

In fact, after the birth of their baby boy, Jost made it a point to say "privacy would be greatly appreciated," in his Instagram post.

Cosmo is 36-year-old Johansson's second child. She and her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, became parents to Rose Dorothy when they were married from 2014-2017.

Cosmo is 39-year-old Jost's first child.