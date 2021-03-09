Scandal doesn't shake Vitter campaign in La. governor's race

BATON ROUGE - For many politicians, a prostitution scandal would be a career killer. But in Louisiana, Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter is a leading contender in the governor's race - with a campaign built on conservative values.



Many thought Vitter's career was over in 2007 when phone records linked him to Washington's "D.C. Madam." While never confessing to breaking the law, the married father of four admitted to a "very serious sin."



He hunkered down, shored up his conservative base and handily won re-election in 2010.



Now, Vitter is the front-runner among GOP candidates heading into Saturday's election and appears likely to reach the Nov. 21 runoff.



But the scandal won't go away. An independent PAC is running ads reminding voters of it, and his rivals for governor regularly allude to it.